Herbert storms home to grab a share of spoils at Neangar Park Pro-Am

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 12 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 5:30pm
Lucas Herbert had plenty of support from local golf fans at Thursday's Neangar Park Pro-Am. Picture by Darren Howe

Lucas Herbert gave his home fans plenty to cheer about when he produced a sensational finish to grab a share of victory in Thursday's Neangar Park Pro-Am.

Local News

