BDCA's fab five primed for Australian Country Championships

Five of the Bendigo District Cricket Association's most talented players will play in the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra, starting Friday.
White Hills' Brayden Stepien and Strathdale-Maristians' Cam Taylor will play the Victoria Country men's squad, while Golden Square's Sarah Mannes and Sandhurst's Kate Shallard will line-up for the Victoria Country women's team.
Bendigo United's Miggy Podosky completes the quintet, with the veteran Redback to play for the Philippines.
The men's competition consists of seven rounds of one-day games, with the team that is on top of the ladder at the completion of the tournament declared champions.
Podosky, Stepien and Taylor will miss the next two rounds of BDCA matches.
The women's tournament, which starts on Saturday, is a Twenty20 competition.
Seven rounds will be played between Saturday and Wednesday, with the semi-finals and grand final scheduled for Thursday and next Friday respectively.
With the BDCA women's competition still in its Christmas-New Year break, Mannes and Shallard won't miss any club cricket.
An elite batter, a more than handy medium-pace bowler and accomplished with the gloves behind the stumps - Mannes is the ultimate all-rounder.
The Golden Square skipper earned her place in the Victoria Country team on the back of sustained dominance of BDCA women's cricket.
This season alone she's scored 233 runs at an average of 77.67 with a highest score of 90.
With the ball she's taken seven wickets at an average of nine.
"It's the highest level of women's cricket I've ever been a part of,'' Mannes said of the national carnival.
"I'm really excited. I've heard a lot of good things about our players and I can't wait to get started."
Mannes, who has been picked in the Victoria Country team as a top-order batter, is a trailblazer in Bendigo cricket.
She's a fixture of the Golden Square second XI side in the BDCA competition.
Mannes has played seven second XI games this summer for a highest score of 27 against Bendigo.
"I love it, I really enjoy it,'' she said.
"In all honesty, it's probably a bit above my standard, but I really enjoy the challenge of it.
"Golden Square has been very supportive in that I want to play as high as I possibly can.
"It's a great experience for me and it makes me a better cricketer for when I play C-grade or women's."
Mannes takes great pride in the improvement of women's cricket in Bendigo.
"The standard across the board has come a long way,'' she said.
"What set the top teams apart for the first couple of years was that they had one or two really standout players.
"What set Sandhurst apart last year was they had more depth than a lot of teams. This year there's three or four players from each team that are the standouts.
"Splitting it this year into division one and division two has made a big difference. It gives an entry level for people that have never played before and it also gives an opportunity for those who want to play at a higher standard."
The Bendigo United star will take the new ball for the Philippines in Canberra.
The Philippines are in the tournament after the withdrawal of East Asia Pacific.
Podosky represented the Philippines in T20 World Cup qualifiers in Oman early last year
"We were looking to go to Japan late last year because we need to play some international games to keep our ranking spot,'' Podosky said.
"That tour fell through and we needed to play more games before the next qualifiers in PNG in July, so we entered the Australian Country Championships.
"It's going to be a great challenge for us. It's a really high standard competition, so it will be a good experience for our squad."
The T20 World Cup qualifiers in Oman helped put the Philippines on the cricket map and, as a result, the squad for the trip to Canberra has been strengthened.
"Because of our exposure in Oman people know we exist now,'' Podosky said.
"Out of that we have eight new players in the squad. A few from New Zealand, who play district cricket over there, and a few from Manila who are expats from Pakistan and India.
"We have a squad of 30 - 15 from Manila and 15 from the rest of the world.
"That squad will be cut to about 22 after a training camp in Sydney, which finishes on Saturday. The aim is to give everyone two to three games in Canberra.
"The main aim is preparation for the qualifiers in the PNG."
A member of the BDCA 300 club for wickets, Podosky has taken eight wickets at 22 this summer, while he's made 137 runs at an average of a tick under 20.
"Before Christmas I was feeling good - I'd made a few runs and was bowling in good areas,'' Podosky said.
"My role with the Philippines is not too different to what I do with Bendigo United - take the new ball and a middle to lower-order batsman who keeps rotating the strike.
"In the Philippines we only play T20 games, so the extra 30 overs per side might throw us out with the gap between our best and our worst player.
"It's another good experience for us and a good challenge for us.
"It's a totally different game compared to T20, so the experience of the New Zealand-based district players will be vital."
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
The Sandhurst premiership star earns a crack at the next level on the back of consistent form with the Dragons.
Shallard has made three half-centuries this summer and a total of 246 runs at an average of 49.20.
With the ball, she's claimed five wickets at an average of 18.
"It's been a long time since I've played in a representative carnival like this and it's something that I'm really looking forward to,'' Shallard said.
"I've had a chat with the coach and it looks like I'll bat in the middle-order and bowl some spinners when required.
"It's a group of high quality players going, so it will be a challenge."
Shallard, 30, grew up in Euroa, played junior cricket against the boys and spent some time in Melbourne playing Premier Cricket.
She moved to Perth and played in the Premier Cricket competition there before she moved back to Victoria to Bendigo three years ago.
"The competition here gave me the opportunity to play without having to travel,'' Shallard said.
"It's been a lot of fun and I really enjoy it."
Shallard said the quality of the women's competition had improved significantly.
"The difference in standard from when I first started three years ago to now is really noticeable,'' Shallard said.
"The quality, as well as the numbers participating, is going from strength-to-strength each year.
"It's certainly on the right path."
If not for a freak football injury late in the 2022 season, Stepien wouldn't have the opportunity to play for Victoria Country.
Stepien would have returned to Victorian Premier Cricket club Carlton, but a badly broken left humerus put cricket on the backburner for the start of the summer.
White Hills and the BDCA were the winners in Stepien's decision to stay home this summer.
After a delayed start he's made 358 runs at an average of 71.60.
The attacking left-handed opening bat was looking forward to testing himself at the Australian Country Championships.
"We've got a really good squad and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into it,'' Stepien said.
"Vic Country won the last carnival, hopefully we can do it again."
Stepien's role will be to bat in the top-order, but he won't take the gloves.
"I'm still not meant to be diving around, so I can't keep,'' he said.
"My arm is going okay. The rehab is going well and it's getting there slowly."
He enters the carnival on the back of a brilliant 144 in White Hills' win over Golden Square last Saturday.
"It was nice to make some runs, but it was better to get the win,'' Stepien said.
"As a group we're really improving. The culture at the club is great and we have a lot of belief.
"We think we can go a long way."
The Strathdale-Maristians skipper is a Victoria Country veteran, with the trip to Canberra his fifth national carnival.
The COVID pandemic put paid to representative cricket for a couple of years and Taylor thought his time at the next level might have passed.
"I'd thought I'd done my dash with it, so it was an incentive this year to try out and see if I was up to that level again,'' he said.
"I'm looking forward to the carnival to be able to have a different test again and see if I can keep playing at that level."
Such is the strength of Victoria Country's squad, Taylor is not expected to bat in the first seven.
His accurate leg-spinners will play a big role in the Vics' attack.
"It's a well-balanced side with a lot of experience,'' he said.
"The goal is to give it a shake and try to win it again.
"I'm expecting to bat lower-order and, depending on what the wickets are like, I might bowl half a dozen overs or 10 on a good day.
"We have some high quality bats in there that have plenty of experience in first XI cricket at Premier level and that have experienced previous carnivals.
"That should hold us in good stead."
A golden duck last Saturday took a little bit of shine off another high-quality season for Taylor.
Batting at the top of the Suns' order, he's made 282 runs at an average of more than 40.
"It's been pleasing to spend some time in the middle,'' he said.
"I have the luxury of being able to bat around other guys that can kick things along and keep the scoreboard moving."
The five-time winner of the BDCA Cricketer of the Year award has taken 15 wickets at an average of 18.8.
Friday
10am: v Queensland Country at Freebody Oval
Sunday
10am: v South Australia Country at Kippax Oval
Monday
10am: v Philippines at Kingston Oval
Tuesday
10am: v New South Wales Country at Canberra Grammar
Wednesday
bye
Thursday
10am: v Western Australia Country at Freebody Oval
Friday
10am: v ACT at Stirling Oval
.....................................
Saturday
9am: v Queensland Country at Philip Oval
Sunday
10am: v South Australia Country at Kingston Oval
2.30pm: v New South Wales Country at Marist Turf
Monday
10am: v Western Australia Country at Kaleen Oval
3pm: v PNG at Kippax Oval
Tuesday
bye
Wednesday
9am: v ACT at Philip Oval
Thursday
Semi-finals
Friday
Final
.....................................
Sunday
10am: v New South Wales Country at Kaleen Oval
Monday
10am: v Victoria Country at Kingston Oval
Tuesday
10am: v Western Australia Country at Marist Turf
Wednesday
10am: v ACT at Kippax Oval
Thursday
10am: v Queensland Country at Kingston Oval
Friday
10am: v South Australia Country at Kippax Oval
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.