BDCA's fab five primed for Australian Country Championships

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
Clockwise from top left - Golden Square's Sarah Mannes, Strathdale's Cam Taylor, Bendigo United's Miggy Podosky, Sandhurst's Kate Shallard and White Hills' Brayden Stepien.

Five of the Bendigo District Cricket Association's most talented players will play in the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra, starting Friday.

