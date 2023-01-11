UPDATE, 1.55pm: A CFA spokesperson has confirmed this afternoon's grass fire has impacted a 6ft shed at the rear of a property.
They said five units from Pyramid Hill, Jarklin, Yarrawalla, Dingee-Tandara and Serpentine brigades attended the scene at Calivil.
The scene was declared under control at 1.43pm, however the incident is still ongoing.
EARLIER: Firefighters are on scene at another fire in the state's north this afternoon.
It is believed at least six vehicles have been requested to attend a grass fire spreading along the Calivil Mail Road at Calivil, near Durham Ox.
According to VicEmergency, crews were paged to the incident at around 1.23pm.
An advice message has been released for the townships of Bears Lagoon, Calivil, Dingee, Pompapiel, Prairie.
It says the blaze is travelling in a southerly direction towards Prairie West Road.
There is currently no threat, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 3.50pm or as the situation changes.
It is unclear how big the fire is and how it started.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
