GROWING communities in the outer Bendigo region will see their water mains undergo more regular large-scale cleaning programs.
Coliban Water will begin a large-scale water mains cleaning program on Monday, January 16, with works expected to be completed by the end of April.
Among the areas included in the program are Axedale, Huntly, Marong, Sebastian and Raywood.
Water Regulations manager David Sheehan said after previously carrying out the works every two to three years, the cleaning program would form part of Coliban Water's annual works program.
"The rapid growth in many areas of Bendigo, especially near the extremities of our Bendigo water supply network, led us to review the frequency of works," he said.
"This increased frequency is essential to ensure ongoing good network health and help maintain chlorine residual.
"It will ensure our Bendigo water supply network continues to be safe for our communities, which is the core of what we do."
Chlorine residual is the amount of chlorine that remains in the pipe network after water leaves the water treatment plant.
The works involve changing the usual water treatment process at the Bendigo Water Treatment Plant.
Mr Sheehan said the works would not affect the pressure or flow of customers' water supply.
"At all times the water will remain safe to drink and will meet all health-based aspects of the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines," he said.
"For the duration of works, only chlorine will be used to treat water - which is known as free chlorination. This is a common method of disinfection used in many parts of the Coliban Water region."
Residents may notice Coliban Water crews using fire hydrants to flush water through the system. Once works are finished, the treatment plant will return to the normal chloramination water treatment process, which uses a combination of chlorine and ammonia.
Some customers may notice a change in the taste and odour of the water.
For customers sensitive to chlorine, drinking water can be passed through a purifier or filter or left in a jug in the fridge for 10 minutes to remove the taste of chlorine.
The water will remain safe for pets to drink but pet stores and pet fish owners are encouraged to review their water treatment processes if they plan on refilling an aquarium during the works period.
Visit connect.coliban.com.au/bendigo-water-mains-cleaning for more details.
