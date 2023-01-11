Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Neangar Park, Axedale in peak condition for two big days of pro golf

By Adam Bourke
January 11 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local stars Lucas Herbert and Andrew Martin are the favourites for the Neangar Park and Axedale events.

Neangar Park and Axedale golf clubs are prepared for their biggest days of golf for the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.