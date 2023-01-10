Neangar Park and Axedale the first stops for Herbert in 2023

Lucas Herbert's first professional events of 2023 won't have the glitz and glamour of a PGA Tour tournament, but they're just as important to him.
Herbert kick-starts his 2023 season on Thursday on home turf in the Neangar Park Pro-Am and on Friday at the Axedale Pro-Am.
The two events carry a total prize pool of $22,000 - a drop in the ocean compared to the multi-million dollar events Herbert has access to in America and Europe.
For Herbert, golf is not just about money.
Unlike some other Australian-raised professionals that are now based in the US, Herbert is a regular on Australian golf courses in summer, including Bendigo for the annual Christmas challenge.
"I enjoy coming back, I think it's fun,'' Herbert said.
"I like to support Australian golf whether it be the Australian Open or an event in Bendigo."
After a hectic 2022, Herbert put his feet up for a few weeks over December and early January.
Spending time with his family and some surfing lessons on the Sunshine Coast with his Chicago-native partner Maggie were, quite rightly, higher on his agenda than working on his mid-irons.
The Neangar Park and Axedale events will give him the chance to blow some cobwebs out ahead of a return to the DP World Tour and the scene of his first pro win - the Dubai Desert Classic.
Post-Dubai he'll return to the US where he hopes to have an improved 2023.
Not that 2022 was bad.
He finished inside the top 15 in two majors - The Open and the US PGA Championships - and top 10 finishes in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Irish Open, Italian Open and Australian Open.
"My good results were good, but when I didn't play well I had too many weeks that were nowhere near good enough,'' Herbert said.
"The consistency levels were just not good enough. My good is good, I just need to produce that more often.
"I was proud of a few of my results, I can't be too upset.
"It was my first full year on Tour and it's hard to compete against the guys that have played those courses again and again and again.
"It was my first time at a lot of those courses. I played Bay Hill early and then felt like I could compete around there because I wasn't figuring it out on the fly.
"I played well at The Open at St Andrews, which is a course I've played a ton of times.
"That experience I had playing courses for the first time is going to be massive for me (in 2023)."
One of the courses Herbert played for the first time in 2022 was Augusta Country Club.
The 27-year-old missed the cut at his Masters debut, but that did little to take the gloss off a week he'll never forget.
"It was pretty unreal,'' he said.
"It was cool because I had a lot of my mates from Bendigo over there.
"Even though I missed the cut, it was a great experience.
"It would be really cool to contend there going down the stretch on a Sunday.
"It's a course where you can shoot even par to two-over there pretty easily, but to shoot four-under is difficult.
"You have to get the ball in the right spots. The plateaus on the greens where you need to get the ball are so small.
"To get them there consistently is difficult.
"I didn't think the course was overly hard, it's probably a fair course that is really well designed."
Ranked 60th in the world to start 2023, Herbert is yet to qualify for this year's Masters.
"If I play well early in the season there's still hope that I can qualify for the Masters,'' Herbert said.
"I'm not too concerned about it in a way.
"If I'm not playing well enough early in the year to qualify then I probably wouldn't be playing well enough to contend that week on such a tough golf course.
"If I play my way in then I'm some sort of chance of playing well.
"I've played one and I should play a few more in the future, so I'm not too concerned."
Local golf fans who would like to watch Herbert up close can head to Neangar Park on Thursday and/or Axedale on Friday.
Entry is free for spectators and the field tees off at 10am on both days.
