Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Slingo Earthmoving can install Muckleford depot, VCAT rules

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated January 12 2023 - 6:10pm, first published January 9 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture is a file photo by Glenn Daniels.

VICTORIA'S planning umpire says an earthmoving company can build a depot on a property zoned for farming despite council policies that are supposed to funnel companies on to industrial land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.