WNBL - The Bendigo Spirit's top 10 individual games of the 2022 calendar year

WHEN it comes to the standout individual games of the 2022 calendar year for the Bendigo Spirit, it's a list dominated by Anneli Maley.
That shouldn't come as any surprise given Maley was the WNBL's most valuable player for season 2021-22, with the majority of those games having been played during 2022.
And in this 2022-23 season that got under way back in early November, Maley has picked up from where she left off earlier in the year with the Spirit.
Ahead of the Spirit's first game of the 2023 calendar year against the Southside Flyers on Friday night, here's a look back at the standout individual games statistically from 2022.
The game scores have been calculated off a formula of points + rebounds + assists + blocks + steals - turnovers.
1 - Anneli Maley
v Southside, February 26
Mins - 40.00 Points - 35
Rebounds - 18 Assists - 5
Blocks - 1 Steals - 0
Turnovers - 3
Game score - 56
Maley delivered the Spirit's most dominant individual performance of the year on February 26 in a 96-80 win over Southside in Tasmania. Maley spent all 40 minutes on court and produced the highest scoring game of the year by a Spirit player with 35 points to go with 18 rebounds, five assists and one block. Scores had been level at 70-apiece at three quarter-time before the Spirit pulled away in the final term.
............................................
2 - Anneli Maley
v Adelaide, February 5
Mins - 38.33 Points - 26
Rebounds - 21 Assists - 3
Blocks - 0 Steals - 5
Turnovers - 2
Game score - 53
One of three games for the year where Maley hauled down at least 20 rebounds. On a six-game losing streak and facing the second-placed Lightning in Adelaide, Maley led the Spirit to an upset 74-62 victory on the back of 26 points, 21 rebounds, three assists and five steals coming off an Australian Opals training camp during the week in the lead-up.
"I'm having so many people tell me just how much they love watching Anneli play and the way she goes about it," Spirit coach Tracy York said post-match.
............................................
3 - Kelsey Griffin
v Adelaide, December 10
Mins - 35.10 Points - 30
Rebounds - 10 Assists - 3
Blocks - 0 Steals - 6
Turnovers - 1
Game score - 48
How good is it to have Griffin back in Spirit colours this season and she put on a clinic against the Lightning in Mildura on December 10. Griffin poured in 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and had the most steals by a Spirit player for the year with six. Despite no Abbey Wehrung or Meg McKay in the line-up, Griffin's big game was pivotal in an 84-75 win.
............................................
4 - Anneli Maley
v Townsville, February 17
Mins - 38.20 Points - 25
Rebounds - 19 Assists - 2
Blocks - 1 Steals - 4
Turnovers - 3
Game score - 48
Almost another 20-20 double-double for Maley in a win over Townsville described by coach Tracy York as one of her best during her time at the club. Rank underdogs taking on the Fire in Townsville on February 17, the Spirit won 76-71 as Maley filled out the stat sheet with 25 points, 19 rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals.
"Anneli is just a machine the way she goes about it," York said after the win.
............................................
5 - Anneli Maley
v Southside, March 2
Mins - 39.29 Points - 21
Rebounds - 19 Assists - 6
Blocks - 1 Steals - 1
Turnovers - 0
Game score - 48
A Wednesday night win in Tasmania for the Spirit over Southside featured yet another huge game from Maley. Her tally of 21 points and 19 rebounds included 11 and six in the final quarter as the Spirit pulled away late to win 78-70 and complete a 2-0 sweep of the Flyers in their two-game series on the Apple Isle.
............................................
6 - Anneli Maley
v Adelaide, December 28
Mins - 40.00 Points - 19
Rebounds - 24 Assists - 2
Blocks - 1 Steals - 4
Turnovers - 3
Game score - 47
A huge night on the boards for Maley as she hauled down 24 rebounds (15 defensive, nine offensive) in a 78-66 win over the Lightning in Adelaide. Also had 19 points and added four steals and one block in yet another outstanding all-round game by the superstar.
............................................
7 - Kelsey Griffin
v Canberra, November 4
Mins - 35.09 Points - 25
Rebounds - 12 Assists - 3
Blocks - 0 Steals - 2
Turnovers - 0
Game score - 42
Griffin wasted no time having an immediate impact with the Spirit in her return game for the club following four seasons with Canberra. Griffin started her second stint with the Spirit with a 25 point-12 rebound double-double in a 105-85 win over her former side, the Capitals. Griffin nailed six three-pointers among her 25 points. The Spirit's total of 105 is the club's third-highest in their 342-game history.
............................................
8 - Anneli Maley
v Townsville, January 21
Mins - 36.44 Points - 18
Rebounds - 24 Assists - 3
Blocks - 1 Steals - 2
Turnovers - 6
Game score - 42
Maley is known as a rebounding machine in the WNBL and showed why against Townsville on January 21. Grabbed 24 boards and also had 18 points, but her efforts weren't enough for the Spirit to win, with the Fire prevailing 77-67.
............................................
9 - Anneli Maley
v Sydney Uni, January 25
Mins - 40.00 Points - 20
Rebounds - 15 Assists - 7
Blocks - 0 Steals - 2
Turnovers - 2
Game score - 42
Of the 21 games Maley played for the Spirit in 2022, this game on Australia Day eve against the Flames at the Bendigo Stadium was one of three where she spent all 40 minutes on court. 20 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists was Maley's output, but it was the Flames that proved too strong in winning 83-72.
............................................
10 - Kelsey Griffin
v Sydney Uni, December 14
Mins - 33.39 Points - 24
Rebounds - 11 Assists - 3
Blocks - 0 Steals - 2
Turnovers - 2
Game score - 38
The Spirit improved to 7-0 in their 2022-23 season on the back of Griffin's starring performance against the Flames at home on December 14. Griffin combined 25 points on 8-of-21 shooting from the field with 11 rebounds in the Spirit's 85-75 victory. Special mention also to Alicia Froling in this win for her dobule-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Anneli Maley - 21
Cassidy McLean - 20
Megan McKay - 20
Alex Wilson - 19
Tessa Lavey - 13
Carly Boag - 12
Demi Skinner - 12
Mary Goulding - 11
Maddie Garrick - 10
Alicia Froling - 9
Kelsey Griffin - 9
Kelly Wilson - 8
Piper Dunlop - 8
Abbey Wehrung - 6
Alana Goodchild - 4
Emma Mahady - 4
Jennie Rintala - 4
Sophia Locandro - 4
Isabella Stratford - 3
Ruby Porter - 2
Aneta Bandilovska - 1
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.