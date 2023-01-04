WNBL - The Bendigo Spirit's top 10 individual games of the 2022 calendar year

How good is it to have Griffin back in Spirit colours this season and she put on a clinic against the Lightning in Mildura on December 10. Griffin poured in 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and had the most steals by a Spirit player for the year with six. Despite no Abbey Wehrung or Meg McKay in the line-up, Griffin's big game was pivotal in an 84-75 win.