The first and last time the Instrument Makers Gallery was held it was a major success.
"That's why we're doing it again, because it was so fantastic," organiser Chris Johnston says.
"There'd be these little jam sessions happening. People would drop in and have a little play, and the acoustics are really lovely in the Arts Hub.
"And as people got to know it was on, we had more and more people coming over to see the instrument makers."
After two years of cancellations the Arts Hub's contribution to music festival Newstead Live will again see a crew of craftspeople from around the country assembled in the town's restored railway station.
Billed as "a chance to see and hear some of the most skillfully crafted instruments around, and to talk to the makers about their craft," the event involves 11 instrument makers, mostly of stringed instruments but also percussion instruments and clay ocarinas - or small pipes - whose maker also plays the gum leaf.
It is also "a perfect opportunity to buy a unique and beautiful instrument," according to Johnston, the chair of Newstead Arts Hub.
She originally had the idea for the event after chatting with Newstead Live director Kelly Skinner about how the Arts Hub could get involved with the music festival.
"One idea was a display of historic instruments," she says. "So I was doing some online research on that.
"Then someone mentioned that at the Maldon Folk Festival they often have an instrument makers display in the CFA shed."
After going along to the Maldon festival and researching the Port Fairy program, Johnston started asking around and found instrument makers were really keen to be involved.
"One thing that amazed me in 2020 when we held it is was how much of a community they were," she says. "Not that they all know each other necessarily, but they are very supportive of each other."
The craftspeople will set up stalls with small displays at the Hub, where they will be on hand to discuss their instruments over the three days of the festival.
A key attraction will be a series of 'Made & Played' gigs, where Newstead Live performers will be matched with hand made instruments to demonstrate them in action.
"It's showcasing these stunning handmade instruments by someone who knows and has played them," Johnston says.
Among the planned gigs are Mandy Connell on Jack Spira's guitar, James Rigby on Ray Black's mandolin, Ernest Aines playing Mark Aspland's cajon, Robbie Melville on Phil Carson Crickmore's guitar and Holly McNamara and Ange Lawson playing Patrick McNamara's instruments.
The Instrument Makers Gallery will run on Saturday and Sunday, January 21-22 from 10am to 5pm and on Monday, January 23 from 10am to 3pm.
A shuttlebus will run between festival venues, including the Arts Hub in Panmure St.
More information at newsteadartshub.org and newsteadlive.com.
