The City of Greater Bendigo is providing options for families during the school holidays.
Council's Summer in the Parks program continues through January and February with outdoor cinemas and music sessions dominating the program.
In January, free films will be screened in an outdoor cinema set-up ahead of the Australia Day events on January 26.
On January 6, Heathcote will show Clifford the Big Red Dog at Barrack Reserve from 6pm, while on January 13 Cooinda Park in Golden Square will host a free screening of Sing 2 from 6pm.
Axedale will host its outdoor cinema session on January 19 when it show Minions: The Rise of Gru at Axedale Park from 6pm.
February will see weekly concerts through the city starting with Kid James Trio performing at White Hill's Garden for the Future on February 3 from 6.30pm.
On February 10, Taylor Sheridan will play at Crook Street Park in Strathdale, while Canterbury Park will host The Grinners and the John Grossman Project from 6.20pm.
February's program will conclude with a second concert at the Garden for the Future with Alli & Andrew putting on a show.
This year's Summer in the Parks program was created with support from council, Agnico Eagle Australia Fosterville (formerly known as Fosterville Goldmine) and local community groups and organisations.
"(There is a) range of live music events and classic movie nights under the stars so there's something for everyone," Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said.
"It's a perfect opportunity to enjoy free entertainment in our beautiful parks, support our local hospitality and dine out or picnic with family and friends."
Visit www.bendigosummerintheparks.com for more details.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
