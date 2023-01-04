Central Goldfields Youth, Central Goldfields Art Gallery, Goldfields Family Centre and the Maryborough Regional Library have arranged a fun mix of activities that are sure to keep kids and teens entertained this summer.
Central Goldfields Shire mayor Cr Grace La Vella encouraged children and teenagers across the shire to sign up for one, or more, of the events organised.
"Our summer school holiday program has something for everyone," she said.
"There's escape rooms, pool days, movie days and you can even learn some new skills at the brand new Skate and Scooter Park with our come and try days or get creative at the NGV Kids on Tour program at the Gallery."
The full program is included below and also listed online.
