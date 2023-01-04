Bendigo Advertiser
The jam-packed school holiday program for kids and teens in Central Goldfields Shire

Petula Bowa
Petula Bowa
January 5 2023 - 9:30am
Those with a creative side can participate in the NGV Kids on Tour 2023 and draw, create sculptures, poems, portraits, collages and one-of-a-kind creatures. File picture.

Central Goldfields Youth, Central Goldfields Art Gallery, Goldfields Family Centre and the Maryborough Regional Library have arranged a fun mix of activities that are sure to keep kids and teens entertained this summer.

