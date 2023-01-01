Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

No fires to be lit in open air across Mallee as total fire ban is declared

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 2 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Residents in the state's north-west are warned not to light fires in open air as a total fire ban is declared for today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.