Residents in the state's north-west are warned not to light fires in open air as a total fire ban is declared for today.
The Country Fire Authority (CFA) has said weather in the Mallee region has lead to an extreme fire danger rating for January 2.
"CFA advises people living in areas at risk of fire to activate their bush fire plan," a spokesperson said.
During this ban, people in the region are prohibited from:
The ban will be in place from 12.01am until 11.59pm.
The fire danger rating for the northern region, including Greater Bendigo and Campaspe, is moderate.
For more information, visit cfa.vic.gov.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
