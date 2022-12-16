Bendigo Advertiser
Owner responsible for dog attack sentenced in Bendigo Magistrates Court

Petula Bowa
Petula Bowa
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
Vicious dog attack results in fine for owner

The owner of a dog that viciously mauled another pet resulting in serious injury, has pled guilty and been sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates Court.

