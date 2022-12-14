Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo council asks for feedback on cat crackdown proposal

Updated December 14 2022 - 6:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cats could be confined to properties 24 hours a day under a proposal the Bendigo council wants feedback on. Picture by Laura Scott.

BENDIGO'S council wants feedback on plans to lockdown cats 24/7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.