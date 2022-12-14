BENDIGO'S council wants feedback on plans to lockdown cats 24/7.
Cat-owners would need to confine their moggies to their properties at all hours under the draft laws, replacing laws that currently keep them confined from sunset to sunrise.
The proposal could stop native animal deaths and slash feline pregnancies, proponents say.
Critics have questioned how enforceable the idea is and raised questions about cat welfare.
A 24-hour lock-in would effectively bring cats in line with dogs, who cannot leave properties unaccompanied by humans.
About 80 per cent of people who responded to a past council survey said they supported a 24/7 cat lockdown, with nearly as many saying they had seen cats breaking the after-dark rules.
The City of Greater Bendigo also wants feedback on a draft rule confining dogs to leashes in public with the exception of designated "off-leash areas".
Dogs would be prohibited from some public places.
The proposed orders and designated off leash areas can be viewed here.
The council plans to take submissions until Monday February 13, 2023.
