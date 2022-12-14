A PROPERTY entwined with Bendigo's gold rush history is preparing to hit the property market.
Sitting in the heart of Bendigo and overlooking Sacred Heart Cathedral, Villa Belgravia will go on sale through McKean McGregor Real Estate.
McKean McGregor licensed estate agent Bec Allen said the building is iconic to people who grew up in the area.
"Bendigo people would recognise this building and it is one that has a wow factor when you walk through," she said. "It is certainly one of most stunning properties I have seen in my time.
"(The vendors) have done a lot of hard work through the years and are entertaining the next chapter of their lives.
"The current owners have enjoyed it for many years, had family grow up there, but it is a property, so it's time for a new owner to take over.
"They have had it about 12 years. It was in poor condition when they purchased it. It was dilapidated and in need of a lot of repair.
"The owners have brought it back. It's got to such an amazing standard that it is time to see it go to a new owner."
Originally built in 1869, Villa Belgravia was enlarged and embellished by goldfields architect William Vahland in 1889 before becoming home to a number of Bendigo's most influential residents.
Bendigo's first mayor Michael Emmett owned the initial land before selling it to miner and Bendigo Hospital fundraiser Henry Hawkins who hired Vahland to build the initial residence in 1869.
It was later sold to John Crowley - a successful hotel keeper and businessman who built and operated the Shamrock Hotel.
Crowley was also a friend of the famous goldfields priest Dr Henry Backhaus, who after falling ill, chose to pass away at Villa Belgravia.
Through the years the property has also been known as Marlborough Lodge and Marlborough House.
In the past decade work has been done to recover and return the building to its original presentation through the removal of false walls and features.
The property has been restored and cared for through the years with European styling and heritage detailing shining through the four bedrooms, four bathrooms, three living areas and a study.
It also features a commercial grade kitchen and butler's pantry, cellar and wine room and wraparound veranda.
The ground level of Villa Belgravia also features two restored suites that can serve as self-contained luxury apartments with kitchenettes and ensuites.
"It's so livable, the home has got a great feel, it's comfortable, just a short walk to town and sitting on the balcony there is a beautiful view of the cathedral," Ms Allen said.
"There is so much potential with underneath. The suites are magnificent and hosted Priscilla Presley as well - that is a claim to fame - she needed somewhere higher end and said she felt completely at home there."
Ms Allen said the sale will be by expression of interest with the property expected to go for a price around $3 million.
"I do think it is worth that. It's one of the finest properties I have had the pleasure of selling," she said.
"There is commercial ability downstairs which puts it in different spheres of either Airbnb or luxury accommodation possibilities.
"We had an exclusive night there (this week) for potential buyers from our database and feel it might attract Melbourne buyers as well as local interest.
"There could be families, a doctor or someone who wants the business opportunity as well as somewhere to live."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
