Bendigo police have vowed to enforce the law as part of a Christmas road safety operation as the state-wide road toll continues to climb - particularly in regional Victoria.
Operation Roadwise, which commences on Friday, will see police highly visible on Victoria's major arterial roads and highways, seeking to reduce trauma and detect dangerous drivers.
The state-wide road policing operation comes as the number of lives lost in Victoria reaches 236 - with more deaths in regional Victoria - which surpasses last year's total of 234, and sits well above the five-year average of 221.
"This year has seen 19 people lose their lives on roads in our Division which means 19 families are still mourning the loss of loved ones, 19 friendship groups have a hole in them, and 19 communities are without a community member," Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said.
"We know our communities have been heavily impacted by many traumatic events over the past twelve months, let's not add to that."
Crashes on high-speed roads continue to be a challenge in regional Victoria where people are often driving longer distances and fatigue is too often fatal.
Excessive speed and fatigue are two major factors in fatal road crashes in country Victoria, with lives lost on regional roads increasing by over 30 per cent this year, when compared to the same time last year.
Alarmingly, this year has also seen an increase in pedestrian deaths with 44 pedestrians dying (regional 11 metro 33), compared with 26 at the same time in 2021 (regional eight, metro 18).
Motorcyclist deaths have also increased, with 53 riders killed so far in 2022 (regional 23, metro 30), compared with 39 at the same time in 2021 (regional 14, metro 25).
Police intelligence shows there is an increased risk of impaired driving associated with end-of-year work and social functions, with vulnerable road users like pedestrians also deemed at risk, particularly around busy shopping centre precincts.
Police will focus on speed, impaired driving, fatigue, distraction, and vulnerable road users during the operation, and people should expect to be drug and alcohol tested.
Senior Sergeant Brooks said we all share the responsibility to be safe on our roads.
He said some roads were still being repaired following recent flooding and road users needed to obey the road rules and signage in place.
"Some of the hazards are less visible at night so doing it right, at night, is especially important," Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"Equally, our emergency response colleagues have been through a very long and still running battle to keep us as safe as we can be and they would appreciate time with their families over this period, rather than turning out to deal with trauma on our roads as well."
The operation commences at 12.01am on Friday, and concludes at 11.59pm on Tuesday, December 27.
"We are all looking forward to travelling over the coming festive season and catching up with our family and friends," Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"Lets do so safely and with consideration for all other road users. Be careful, be alert and be safe."
