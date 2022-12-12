Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's final concert of 2022 ends on a high note

By David Chapman
December 12 2022
Bendigo Symphony Orchestra conductor Luke Severn leads the musicians in a rousing final concert on Sunday. Picture by Darren Howe.

More than 700 people packed the Ulumbarra Theatre on Sunday for Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's final concert of the year.

