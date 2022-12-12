More than 700 people packed the Ulumbarra Theatre on Sunday for Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's final concert of the year.
With a stage of choristers filling the theatre with the sounds of Beethoven's Ode to Joy to a rapturous ovation, it was a rousing way to finish off what has been a huge season for the orchestra.
There were about 120 performers on stage between the 55-piece orchestra and the singers.
Sunday's performance of Beethoven's 9th Symphony was the culmination of a choral festival organised by the Gisborne Singers which saw five choirs perform on the Saturday night prior to the main event the next day.
Audience members came from Melbourne and right across regional Victoria, and it was a similar story the musicians and choristers who travelled from near and far.
Popular New Zealand baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes was among the vocalists, along with soprano Merlyn Quaife, American mezzo soprano Kristen Leich and Australian Tenor Michael Petruccelli.
BSO member Nigel McGuckian said the concert was "amazing".
"The theatre was very close to full and we've just had positive feedback from everyone," he said.
"We sold 710 tickets which is the biggest audience we've ever had and the biggest audience the Gisborne Singers have ever had.
"So it was a milestone for both of us."
It was the first time the BSO had performed Beethoven's 9th which means it has now performed all of the German composer's symphonies.
"The whole season was extraordinary. They were huge concerts," Mr McGuckian said.
He acknowledged the great support of the City of Greater Bendigo and Bendigo Venues and Evets as well as the BSO's Silver Sponsors - Bendigo Bank, St. John of God Hospital and Bendigo Radiology.
"Next year we have three of our four concerts at Ulumbarra which is just incredible," he said.
The orchestra now has a break before embarking on a busy 2023 season. For the first time, three out of four concerts will be performed in Ulumbarra Theatre and, in March and December, concerts will be performed on two occasions on both Saturday night and Sunday afternoons.
The new season will kick off at The Capital Theatre in March with a concert on Saturday night on March 11 followed by a Sunday afternoon performance the next day.
Once again Beethoven will feature with the composer's Romance No. 2 in F major and his Piano Concerto No. 1 in C, Op. 15.
Works of Schubert and Sibelius will also be heard.
Three concerts at Ulumbarra will follow in June, September and November with guest performers - and a guest conductor - to ensure an exciting and varied program for music lovers.
