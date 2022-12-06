Residents may see an aircraft flying unusually low over Bendigo on Thursday, December 8 but it is for an important safety procedure.
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) is carrying out flight path safety checks around Victoria to ensure instrument procedure flight paths at various aerodromes operate safely.
CASA regulations require the approach procedures are checked every three years to confirm their ongoing safety.
A twin-engine Cessna Conquest will be used to carry out the safety checks within an area up to 40 kilometres from the aerodrome.
Low-level flying is an essential part of the safety exercise, with the aircraft down as low as several hundred feet at times.
Local residents may notice an uncommon flying pattern, but this is to make sure obstacles are accurately marked on charts and no new obstacles exist. Obstacles can be towers, trees, masts or buildings that can be a danger to aircraft.
As well as Bendigo, Thursday's flight checks will also take place at Mangalore, Benalla and Mount Hotham aerodromes.
If poor weather or other factors do not allow the safety checks to go ahead on the planned days, they will be carried out another day as soon as practical.
