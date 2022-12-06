Bendigo Advertiser
CASA to test Bendigo airport's instrument procedure flight path

By David Chapman
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:48pm, first published 1:30pm
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) will hold safety checks at Bendigo Airport on Thursday. Picture by Glenn Daniels.

Residents may see an aircraft flying unusually low over Bendigo on Thursday, December 8 but it is for an important safety procedure.

