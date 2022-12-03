Gutsy Spirit maintain unbeaten start to WNBL season

The Bendigo Spirit know how to win basketball games.
After three comfortable wins to start the WNBL season, the Spirit won in a different manner in Townsville on Friday night to become the only unbeaten team in the competition.
The previously undefeated Fire stretched the Spirit to the limit, but it was the visitors who executed better down the stretch to win 68-66.
For the first time this season the Spirit were forced to come from behind.
They trailed by as many as eight points in the first half and were still three points behind the Fire with two minutes remaining.
Despite not being as efficient offensively in comparison to their first three games, with the pressure on the Spirit made two big plays.
Anneli Maley scored under the basket to cut the Fire's lead to one point before Tessa Lavey, playing her first game of the season, connected on a big three to give the Spirit the lead with 1:46 to play.
Fire import Tianna Hawkins hit a jump shot to regain the lead for the Fire, but that would prove to be their final score of the game.
With a little over one minute remaining, Maley stepped up again with a three-pointer to give the Spirit a 68-66 lead.
At the other end of the court, Spirit forward Alicia Froling took a charge to deny the Fire a scoring opportunity.
A Spirit turnover left the Fire with one last opportunity to level the scores or force a victory.
The Spirit defence held firm and forced Fire guard Lauren Nicholson into a tough shot under the basket in the dying seconds.
Maley grabbed the rebound and the Spirit celebrated their fourth-straight win.
The win was even more meritorious considering point guard Kelly Wilson missed the game because of an ankle injury.
Alex Wilson stepped up to take Kelly Wilson's starting role and scored an equal team-high 16 points.
Kelsey Griffin had 16 points, while Maley had 12 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.
Froling had a big impact off the bench for the Spirit, scoring 13 points.
The Spirit only had two free throw attempts for the match, while the hometown Fire were 9-14 from the charity stripe.
The Spirit won the rebound count 44-33, but the Fire shot the ball better from the field - 43 per cent to 40 per cent.
The Spirit travel to Sydney today to prepare for Sunday afternoon's clash with the Sydney Uni Flames.
Kelly Wilson will have a pre-game fitness test to determine her availability.
