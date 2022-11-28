Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Vic Election

Nationals, Animal Justice Party poised to win Northern Victoria seats

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gaelle Broad and Georgie Purcell appear likely to win upper house seats as counting continues in the Northern Victoria region.

A FORMER ABC presenter and a woman whose party fooled a preference whisperer are increasingly likely to win upper house seats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.