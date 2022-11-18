Angela Whalen is eager to lead teams of people stepping out against Motor-Neurone Disease this weekend.
The Bendigo Walk to D'Feet MND will return to Lake Weeroona on Sunday from 10am after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from going ahead for the past two years.
The event will fundraise to ensure people suffering from MND have enough access to carers and information.
Ms Whalen has helped organise the fundraiser in Bendigo for a number of years and is excited to see its return.
Read more:
"We were going to try last year but because of lockdowns we cancelled," she said. "So this is the first one back since COVID."
Ms Whalen's connection to the disease is through her mother who passed away in 2015.
"She was one of the the unfortunate ones who from diagnosis to passing had about 11 months," Ms Whalen said. "Some people do survive a lot longer and that's where MND Victoria comes into their own.
"On the care side, they help with equipment and anything that comes up. The disease is always changing and progressing and getting worse and they are there to help."
Ms Whalen said at any one time in Bendigo there were between 15 and 20 people suffering from MND.
"Eric Kelly is the go to person the Bendigo region, he does a fantastic job as the person who helps you source equipment or help with questions and information," she said.
In the past, up to 200 people have attended the Bendigo Walk to D'Feet MND and Ms Whalen is hoping to see similar numbers.
"We're very fortunate that we have some great groups coming along," she said. "Some have passed away over the years and unfortunately there are always new families who have had the diagnosis."
Registrations for the Bendigo Walk to D'Feet MND are open from 10am on Sunday at Lake Weeroona with the walk starting at 10.30am. Registrations are $20 for adults and $100 for families of four.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.