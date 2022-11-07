Bendigo Advertiser
Puppy thief, Mark Sione, abandons Bendigo County Court appeal following judge's warning

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated November 7 2022 - 6:18pm, first published 5:00pm
Court hears puppy theft that left woman injured and traumatised was 'spontaneous'

A man who stole four puppies in offending described as "callous" and "outrageous" has abandoned his appeal in the Bendigo County Court after being issued a warning by the judge.

