Dr Ganeson told the Coroner that he did not conduct a finger prick blood sugar test, as Mr Sealey did not present as grossly unwell, and he thought formal pathology testing more appropriate to obtain an accurate diagnosis. The pathology laboratory was nearby and the staff were able to notify doctors of results urgently if required. He also said that Mr Sealey was not a known diabetic, and it was rare for someone his age to have diabetic ketoacidosis.