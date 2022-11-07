Bendigo Advertiser
Dunolly woman Debra Sealey is suing a GP following her husband's death

By Petula Bowa
Updated November 7 2022 - 1:55pm, first published 1:30pm
Debra Sealey has launched legal action following the death of her husband in 2019. Picture by Darren Howe

A grieving widow has launched legal action against a central Victorian doctor, who she alleges failed to provide the standard of care that could have kept her husband alive.

