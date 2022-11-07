A grieving widow has launched legal action against a central Victorian doctor, who she alleges failed to provide the standard of care that could have kept her husband alive.
Debra Sealey and her husband Phillip John Sealey, 62, lived in Dunolly and were together for more than 30 years. The couple had one child together, and four other children from previous relationships.
In August 2021, a Victorian coroner found that Mr Sealey died of diabetic ketoacidosis.
Mrs Sealey said her husband's death came as a shock as he didn't have diabetes and was healthy.
The Coroner's Court finding said Mr Sealey had a medical history of chronic pain, neuropathic pruritus syndrome, and reduced mobility due to a work-related bilateral shoulder condition and injuries for which he was prescribed opioid analgesics.
Mr Sealey had a family history of diabetes and ischaemic heart disease, but had not been diagnosed with diabetes.
Mrs Sealey said all Dr Benjamin Ganesan had to do was to prick her husband's finger to determine whether he had diabetes or not, something the medico failed to do.
She said her husband was sick for about a week in June 2019.
"It got to a point where he was really ill," she said.
"He was vomiting."
Mrs Sealey took her husband to see Dr Ganesan at a Maryborough medical clinic.
"When he went, he took a list of what was wrong," she said.
"He took a list so he wouldn't forget. So the doctor could sort him out."
Mrs Sealey said her husband was having trouble with his vision, to which the doctor told him to see an optometrist.
"He kept vomiting," she said. "I had to keep stopping on the way there so he could vomit. He got no treatment for that."
She said her husband was also having trouble urinating.
Mrs Sealey said Dr Ganesan took her husband's blood pressure - which was high - and prescribed some blood pressure tablets.
Mrs Sealey said the doctor also instructed her husband to get a non-urgent blood test and come back to the clinic in a week.
As she was getting the blood pressure tablets for her husband, she mentioned to the pharmacist how sick he was.
The pharmacist told Mrs Sealey to go back to the GP, but Mr Sealey was so sick that he couldn't get out of the car.
Mrs Sealey said the doctor had prescribed her husband some medication to treat his nausea.
She said her husband slept the rest of that afternoon and when he woke he was unwell, had a thirst that couldn't be quenched, and was speaking "jibberish".
"His thirst was raging," she said. Unaware of how seriously ill her husband was at this point, Mrs Sealey put him to bed.
"You just think he's sick. People get sick all the time."
Mrs Sealey said her husband was crying out to her, but said not to call an ambulance.
She called her brother-in-law to come and help, and she eventually called an ambulance.
"Just as they turned up he died," she said.
Mr Sealey died on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Debra said her husband's last words were "I think I'm going to die".
Debra said she still had flashbacks about her husband's final days and his deterioration.
"It never goes away,'' she said.
Lawyer Daniel Opare is representing Mrs Sealey in her civil litigation against the GP and claims the care provided to Mr Sealey fell below standard.
"We believe this doctor breached his duty of care to Debra's husband, and it cost him his life," he said.
"If the doctor had recognised the warning signs, Phillip Sealey would most likely still be alive today."
Dr Ganeson told the Coroner that he did not conduct a finger prick blood sugar test, as Mr Sealey did not present as grossly unwell, and he thought formal pathology testing more appropriate to obtain an accurate diagnosis. The pathology laboratory was nearby and the staff were able to notify doctors of results urgently if required. He also said that Mr Sealey was not a known diabetic, and it was rare for someone his age to have diabetic ketoacidosis.
Handing down her findings in August 2021, Coroner Leveasque Peterson said the circumstances surrounding Mr Sealey's death indicated that "further education in this area is warranted to ensure GPs are aware of and better able to recognise and manage hyperglycaemic emergencies in primary care, particularly for undiagnosed diabetic patients who present with some, but not all, of the signs of an emerging metabolic crisis".
She also said further education should be provided to patients suspected of having or under investigation for diabetes to alert them as to the risks, signs and symptoms of glycaemic emergencies and the need to seek urgent medical assessment.
The coroner also noted Dr Ganesan has learnt from the experience and had indicated he was now more vigilant when assessing patients who present with such symptoms and where clinically appropriate, will undertake fingerprick blood sugar level test and urinalysis using available equipment to expedite diagnosis and appropriate care.
"In these circumstances, I do not propose to make any adverse comments about Dr Ganesan's care," she said.
The coroner also commended Dr Ganesan for this acknowledgement and practice improvements.
Dr Ganesan was contacted for comment. In a written response, his lawyers said they were unable to comment as the matter was now before the court.
