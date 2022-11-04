Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Police and Department of Transport warn of damage caused by floods to roads

Petula Bowa
Petula Bowa
Updated November 4 2022 - 3:50pm, first published 3:00pm
The McIvor Highway at the Axedale bridge suffered damage from the floods. Picture by Chris Pedler.

Motorists across the region are being reminded of the importance of planning their travels and driving with extra caution with hundreds of roads still damaged or closed due to flooding.

