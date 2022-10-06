A Bendigo drama school has stepped into a bigger spotlight following the pandemic.
Props Theatre, which teaches drama skills to children aged between five and 16, has moved to a new location after outgrowing its original home at Bendigo Trades Hall.
The new custom-renovated location at 82A Mitchell Street boasts two studio spaces with one able to host a crowd of up to 125 people for a performance.
Company director Alise Amarant said the move came when Props new it would survive coming out of pandemic-based restrictions.
"When we got out of COVID we spent the first term just seeing if we would survive and what people's attitudes were about getting involved in things again," she said.
"We got a really good response and suddenly I had waiting lists for every single class.
"I needed more space. As a business owner either I had to jump up and take the risk or we're just not suiting our audience anymore. So I'm I jumped up and took the risk.
"I knew the potential was there, it just had to be done in the right space. I want to keep investing back into this space."
With a background in science, Ms Amarant is a former teacher who took up a job in drama while studying her education degree.
"I got very bored in science and to get myself through my second degree Bachelor of Education, I started teaching for Helen O'Grady Drama Academy," she said. "That's when I fell in love with drama.
"I furthered my studies going into as much drama immersion as I can. I've gone and studied at NIDA to bring as many skills back to Bendigo as I possibly can. This is where I'm meant to be."
Since opening in 2018, Props Theatre has gone from 85 students to 165. The new location has the capacity to have up to 300 students in classes each week.
"The skills that we give to the five-year-olds are in terms of how to use your voice, how to master your voice, when and when not to use it, how to articulate the groups how to socialise and how to get your idea across," Ms Amarant said.
"Because we've been shut up for quite a long time, your ideas aren't challenged. Here, it's a safe space to bring your ideas up, have a chat about them and work with like minded kids who are happy to get that feedback.
"It's also teaching them how to receive feedback, because that's where true growth comes from. That's where confidence comes from.
"They might come in with one tiny idea but not actually know what to do with it. Here it's fostered."
Ms Amarant also hopes to see the venue used for live performances by the arts community.
"So I wanted to build another venue. We've lost so many live venues," she said.
"I wanted to build something not just for theater but actually for something for Bendigo and for the arts.
"Being in the performing arts industry, getting into professional spaces is getting really expensive and very tight."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
