CRICKET: Hat-trick for Crilly in ULCA; Murphy signs on again with Sixers

A HAT-TRICK to Boort-Yando's Drew Crilly and a five-wicket bag to team-mate Fergus Bear highlighted the return of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association on Saturday.
After the previous three weeks had been washed out, one of Saturday's two scheduled games was played as Boort-Yando beat Bridgewater by five runs.
Batting first, Bridgewater was all out for 96 with Crilly's 4-8 including a hat-trick when he dismissed Toby Naughton (bowled), Ryley Taylor (caught) and Darcy Wood (caught and bowled) in consecutive deliveries with the score on 36.
Crilly and Bear (5-49) combined for nine of the wickets for Boort-Yando, which answered with 8-101.
The game's highest scorer was Bridgewater captain Harry McKinley with a knock of 49.
The Wedderburn v Arnold game was abandoned.
Ladder - Boort-Yando (18), Arnold (15), Wedderburn (12), Kingwower (9), Bridgewater (6).
FORMER Sandhurst cricketer Todd Murphy is remaining with the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming Big Bash League season.
The Sixers have announced off-spinner Murphy as part of their squad having initially joined the team during last season as an injury replacement for Steve O'Keefe.
Murphy - a contracted Victorian player - will be part of a Sixers' spin quartet that also includes O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon and Izharulhaq Naveed.
"Todd has some exquisite skills and a genuine team-first attitude that will complement our group," Sixers coach Greg Shipperd said.
"He can bowl through the phases and this versatility is one of the keys to our flexibility as a group. He provides the same in the field and his batting is emerging."
The Sixers' first game of BBL12 will be against the Adelaide Strikers at Adelaide Oval on December 14.
