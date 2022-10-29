Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

EVCA turns to Plan B for fixture after another washed out Saturday

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 29 2022 - 2:23am, first published 2:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EVCA turns to Plan B for fixture after another washed out Saturday
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.