Update
The scene at McIvor Road is now clear following a two-car crash.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Leading Senior Constable Paul Lethlean said it appeal the white sedan had slammed into the Toyota Prado which was waiting to turn right at the intersection.
"As far as we can tell from the footage from Apco is the Toyato Prado has been parked at the intersection waiting to turn and the white vehicle has come down from the top of the hill where it hasn't braked," he said.
"(It) slammed straight in the back of the Prado which pushed it through the traffic.
"Obviously the car has come to rest against the traffic lights."
Leading Senior Constable Lethlean said there appeared to be no serious injuries as a result of the crash.
"Two people have been taken the hospital," he said. "The driver we're not sure of yet she's just being checked out by the (paramedics). The passenger seemed okay, he might have a sore neck.
"The two army guys (in the Prado) seem alright and were just getting checked as well."
Earlier
A white sedan and a silver four-wheel drive have collided at the corner of McIvor Road and Reservoir Road.
There are two ambulances on scene and an eyewitness has confirmed three people are being treated by paramedics.
McIvor Road is down to one lane of traffic in both directions.
The eyewitness said it looks as though the cars have collided and the sedan has then hit a traffic light pole.
Police, FRV are on scene but SES has left.
More to come.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson.
