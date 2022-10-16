Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Rochester grapples begins the clean up as flooded streets resurface

Chris Pedler
Tom O'Callaghan
By Chris Pedler, and Tom O'Callaghan
October 16 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Edwards inspects the damage to his aunties house in Rochester on Sunday afternoon. Pictures by Darren Howe

Clean-up efforts began at some Rochester properties on Sunday afternoon as floodwater gently receded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.