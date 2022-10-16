DISCUSSIONS about potentially increasing the commitment of Bendigo-built Bushmasters to the Ukraine will continue in Canberra this week.
While visiting Bendigo on Sunday, prime minister Anthony Albanese told the Bendigo Advertiser considering increasing the number of Bushmasters sent to Ukraine had been a focus over the last few days.
He said Australia still has 24 Bushmasters from the government's initial commitment that have yet to make their way to Ukraine.
"We know that Bushmasters have provided major support for the people of Ukraine in this struggle," Mr Albanese said.
"I'll be in Canberra tomorrow having discussions following up from the talk that I have had with President Zelenskyy," Mr Albanese said.
"There are a number of Bushmasters that haven't yet been delivered from the commitment that we made - 24 - still on their way."
Mr Albanese said an announcement about committing further Bushmaster would likely be made later this week.
"We're talking to the Department of Defense about that," he said. "We know that they're a valuable resource and will be looking at making a further announcement in the coming week.
"We'll look at Australia's needs as well. One of the things that we have done is to make sure that our own defense needs are not compromised in the support that we've given.
"There's been discussion from the local member here, Lisa Chesters, about Bushmasters and the potential for them to help in non-military areas because they have proven to be a very worthy piece of machinery."
Mr Albanese said as well as being good for job creation, Bushmaster production was giving Australia a good staning in the world while providing important support for Ukraine.
"Australians should be proud of the effort that were making us the largest non-NATO contributor," he said.
"The people of Bendigo - and indeed the workers at Thales at Bendigo - should be really proud of the fact that their work is appreciated by people who are literally struggling for their nation's survival.
"President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine deserve our support because they're struggling for the international rule of law to be maintained for national sovereignty and borders to be respected.
"That's why their struggle is one which everyone who supports democracy and freedom around the world has an interest in seeing succeed."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
