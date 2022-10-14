A central Victorian holiday park has been able to celebrate after winning two prestigious prizes at this year's BIG4 Annual Awards.
The BIG4 Bendigo Ascot Holiday Park picked up the Des and Margaret Watts Supreme Award for Excellence as well as the Alan and Gloria Rowett Award for BIG4 Perks+ Highest Weighted Sales Award.
Held in person for the first time in three years, the awards were hosted on the Sunshine Coast, with attendees able to come together after a difficult couple of years.
Big4 Ascot Holiday Park operations manager Rod Mugleston said it was the improvements made during the pandemic that went some of the way to bagging the awards.
"Our owners had a real vision when they took over the site and it was their passion and that of the staff here that really got us through," he said.
"It was a really long, hard journey, as it has for the whole community, but we've been able to get through to what we feel is the other side.
"We were all a bit shocked when we heard our park read out at the gala."
TV personality Giaan Rooney presented 13 awards in all, rewarding holiday parks in each of BIG4's three categories - Classic, Holiday and Premier - as well as an overall national winner for each category, plus staff member of the year awards.
BIG4 Holiday Parks Australia chief executive Sean Jenner said the awards acknowledged the amazing efforts of the owners, managers and staff in the BIG4 network to bounce back after a few very challenging years.
"The last couple of years have been like no other, but we've made it back together to celebrate our achievements in making it through the challenges," he said.
"Our park owners have continued to be extremely resilient not only through the entire COVID-19 pandemic, but also through a number of natural disasters, and have still come out with some incredible results.
"We are so happy to join together to reward the remarkable efforts of all of our teams across the country."
Mr Mugleston said he and his team planned to continue to provide "the best service possible to our customers".
"We have a hard-working group of people here ready to maintain this atmosphere," he said.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
