Central Victorian State Emergency Service units are urging people to prepare their properties against flooding following a number of call outs to rescue and aid residents after last week's heavy rain.
Bendigo SES deputy controller Natalie Stanway said people should be aware of their own risks as well as the potential their homes have to flood.
"Our main message right now is about encouraging people to do their own preparations," she said.
"Bendigo is difficult to identify where flooding may occur - and it is almost always flash flooding - so it is hard to say what properties or areas may be at risk.
"It is very much about individual assessments and we encourage people to be aware of their own risk
"People with properties prone to flash flooding should make preparation and purchase sandbags to have on hand."
Ms Stanway said there are currently no plans to set up a sandbagging station.
Castlemaine SES has arranged ASQ Castlemaine to hand out free sand bags for people to use with their purchased sand.
"We are encouraging people who live in areas where flooding has occurred in the past to be prepared," Castelmaine SES Deputy Controller Daniel Bone said.
"They are saying there could be up to 100mm and that will cause flash flooding. people should do the usual things like clear gutters and making sure water courses near houses are clear."
Mr Bone said Castlemaine SES was called to a number of rescues last week, many which could have been prevented by people not entering flood waters.
"We had five calls for swift water rescues last week because people were going into flood water," he said. "People should not enter flood water. Even 15cm of water can float small cars.
"We also saw in Newbridge and another call we attended that people were camping near rising water. If you are camping near a river it is worth getting the Vic Emergency app on your phone to set a watch zone."
Ms Stanway echoed Mr Bones comments saying people entering flood waters put themselves at risk.
"You also put selves and responders at risk," she said. "We saw that with one unit in the region conducting eight rescues in a three day period, one of which needed helicopter extraction.
"If crews need to drop everything and go to a rescue, it means they are prevented from helping people trying to protect properties."
Support for SES and other emergency service providers will come from local councils during the expected down pour on Wednesday and Thursday.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said council staff were on stand-by to help if needed.
"Support for the SES is already being provided and City staff are on standby to close local roads and support State Government departments to respond to any emergencies," Cr Metcalf said.
"Given the forecast rain, it is likely there will be some flash flooding across urban Bendigo and our maintenance crews are currently clearing drains and removing as much debris as possible, so water can flow more easily.
"The greater risk to the region is more likely to be in neighbouring shires where significant river systems flow through and we will be here to assist them if they need."
Loddon Shire director of operations Steven Phillips said council staff were also standing by to assist the SES.
"Council will work with the SES to support them as required should the flooding impact on the community," he said.
"If the rain comes as forecast, Council will be kept busy keeping our road network as safe as we can."
Cr Metcalf urged resident to take care during the wet weather event and follow any warnings issued.
"Please do not ride, walk or drive through flood water and if you can avoid unnecessary travel over the coming days, that will also help to keep ourselves and the community safe." she said.
"If you are out and about and rain is falling very heavily, pull over and wait for it to ease. It's so important we all take responsibility for our actions."
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 100 per cent chance of rain in Bendigo on Wednesday and Thursday.
If the forecasts are accurate, Bendigo will get up to 30 millimeters of rain on Wednesday and up to 70mm on Thursday as storms lash the region.
Before then, Bendigo will reach a top of 20 degrees on Tuesday.
South of Bendigo Kyneton will receive between 80mm and 110mm across Wednesday and Thursday while Castlemaine is set to see between 75mm and 100mm fall in the same period.
Maryborough is also set to received up to 90mm of rain while Echuca could see up to 85mm fall.
BOM data shows Bendigo Airport had 30.6mm of rain last Thursday.
Last week's rain also saw Kyneton get 39.6mm on Friday, Castlemaine see 44.2mm fall between Wednesday and Friday, and Maryborough receive 29.4mm across Thursday and Friday.
Moderate flood warnings remain in place for the Avoca and Loddon rivers with final flood warnings sent out for the Campaspe River.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
