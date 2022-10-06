WARNING: This material contains mention of First Nations people who have passed.
A one-day music festival celebrating First Nations music and culture will be held at Hanging Rock in November.
The First and Forever music festival has been curated by Shepparton-born First Nations rapper Briggs with the help of Aussie music icon Paul Kelly.
The picnic-style event takes place on the lands where Dja Wurrung, Taungurung and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung peoples have long gathered.
After collaborating together the groups have named the location "The Gathering Place" to acknowledge the power of Country to build community, communication and an equitable future.
First and Forever plans to celebrated Blak excellence and the contemporary First Nations culture and music with a number of Indigenous artists performing at The Gathering Place in Hanging Rock on November 27.
A chance meeting between Briggs and the late music producer and Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski paved the way for the event's development.
"For years I'd had an idea for a First Nations-led contemporary music festival, something cool and boutique that was really about the music and culture," Briggs said.
"When Gudinski called me about a similar idea he'd had, we found this really collaborative working relationship.
"We both had a passionate approach to Melbourne, Victorian music, and amplifying Blakfellas' stories.
"MG got the ball rolling. After he passed, the ball was in my court. I had to take it home."
Briggs hand-picked the line-up, which represents a variety of performers and music genres.
Among the line-up is Baker Boy, Jessica Mauboy, Thelma Plum, Busby Marou, Christine Anu and Dan Sultan.
Emma Donavan, Kardajala Kirribarra, Budjerah, King Stingray, Sycco, Alice Skye, Electrive Fields and Kobie Dee. and Kobie Dee will also performing.
Rounding out the performers is Tasman Keith, Ziggy Ramo, Barkaa, Birdz, Dameeeela, Jess Hitchcock and JK-47.
IN OTHER NEWS
Gudinski's passion for the First Nation's concert also led him to enlisting Paul Kelly's support.
"My last conversation with Michael just over a week before he died was backstage at Archie (Roach's) concert," Kelly said.
"(He) was bubbling with ideas for a new project, a big concert with headlining First Nations artists ... he urged me to get involved.
"I said no to Michael many times over the years and I said yes lots. I'm glad I said yes this last time."
Gudinski's son and Muchroom Group chief executive Matt Gudinski said seeing another of his father's passion projects come to life made him happy.
"Once Dad had an idea in his head, there was little chance of him letting it go," he said.
"To see another passion project of his come to fruition makes me very happy.
"Mushroom has always been a big supporter of First Nations artists for decades, and First and Forever is a celebration of the remarkable talent of this country's First Nations artists.
"Presented in an amazing setting of Hanging Rock, it's bound to be a night to remember."
Tickets for First and Forever at Hanging Rock go on sale from October 14. A pre-sale for Frontier Members will be held on October 11. For more details visit firstandforever.com.au
What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.