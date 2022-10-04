Roads leading to Elmore were busy on Tuesday morning as the farming fraternity flocked to the Elmore Field Days.
The Field Days returned after the coronavirus pandemic kept the Elmore Events Centre gates shut during 2020 and 2021.
Elmore Field Days public relations officer Derek Shotton said the convoys of cars heading toward Elmore ahead of the event getting under way was a welcome sight.
"The crowd driving up the roads (through) Rochester at 10 to nine was good..." he said.
Organisers kept busy during the pandemic planning for the annual event before restrictions and lockdowns shelved any ideas of the field days proceeding.
Mr Shotton said it was a relief to see the 2022 Elmore Field Days go ahead.
"The last two years we'd planned and started to work towards it (but it didn't) happen," he said.
"So to finally get it over the line and see the level of support from the exhibitors has been brilliant."
The Elmore Field Days has been operating for 59 years, making this year's the 57th event.
It will see more than 1000 exhibitors showcasing their products and services across 700 sites.
"They are so keen to get back and get their wares out again," Mr Shotton said. "There's probably three main field days in Victoria and we'd be one of those.
"We are beautifully situated between Bendigo, Shepparton and Echuca. There's large industries everywhere within half an hour. The exhibitors know that, so right now it's a good place to showcase their whole range of gear.
"It's one of those few field days where you'll see a big range of machinery for each of the different areas of agriculture.
"The Mallee do a tremendous field days but it's broadacre. You go down south might be all intensive animal farming whereas here there's everything."
Mr Shotton said he didn't expect wet weather to dampen the spirits of people getting out to the Elmore Field Days this week.
"We're hopeful that we'll get a good day (on Wednesday)," he said. "Thursday - we'll just wait and see what happens.
"But I think the good thing with the farming fraternity is if they're at home working on their own, they will think 'I might come and have a look'.
"One of the strengths of the field days is that in an increasingly congested, busy world, this is one of those times when you can it can be social, it can be business or it can be industry networking - all in one place."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
