Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive
Breaking

Bendigo's historic Beehive building sells to local identity with hospitality and gallery plans

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:50am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An architectural detail in the renovated Beehive building, which has just sold. Picture by Noni Hyett.

BENDIGO'S historic Beehive building has sold for an undisclosed sum in a move that could reinvigorate an area of the city where questions swirl around multiple buildings' futures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.