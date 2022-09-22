Cost of living biggest issue on voters' minds: candidate

More options are arising for the November state election in the seat of Ripon and one Clunes resident wants to make sure the next generation has a brighter future.
Earl James, pictured, will be representing the Greens at the November 26 poll.
"I do not think I could sit by idly and not do anything," Mr James said.
The former high school economics teacher has been involved in politics in some form since he was 16, first taking interest in elections as well as being involved in social justice activities.
Mr James said he preferred to take action rather than whinge about issues.
"Getting involved politically seems to be a good way to try and get over my frustration with injustice (he can see)."
When the state goes to the polls in nine weeks, Mr James thinks the biggest issue on Ripon residents' minds will be the cost of living.
"We want to see some big investments in renewable energy, which will help drive down the price of power and investments in public housing ... freeing up other parts of the private rental markets for other people," he said.
He has been campaigning for more trains in Maryborough, Clunes, Creswick and Talbot since May this year.
"If you are a two-person household, you have to have two cars, which is a huge capital expense," he said.
He said he had been inspired by these issues after spending a number of years in the Netherlands where there was a large amount of bicycle infrastructure.
Mr James said it was difficult to work in the region without a car, but more frequent transport options could help change this.
