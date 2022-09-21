Cassidy McLean signs with Bendigo Spirit

Versatile guard Cassidy McLean is the latest addition to the Bendigo Spirit's roster for the 2022/23 WNBL season.
McLean has been an integral player for the Spirit in recent years and heads into the upcoming season on the back of a strong performance with the Braves in the NBL1.
The 23-year-old is thrilled to be part of the new-look Spirit coach under first-year coach Kennedy Kereama.
"It was an easy choice to re-sign with the Spirit, this will be my fourth season with them, and I've absolutely loved every minute," she said.
"I haven't been coached by Kennedy before, but I've heard great things about him and I'm so I'm super excited to work with him.
McLean joins Tessa Lavey, Alicia Froling, Megan McKay, Anneli Maley, Alex Wilson, Abbey Wehrung and Kelsey Griffin who have all been signed for 2022/23.
"We've got some amazing players back and I think it's going to be a special team and I'm really excited to be a part of it," she said.
"In the off-season I think I've really stepped up in a few ways, defensively especially, so I'll be looking to bring the energy and use me speed to my advantage."
Kereama said McLean adaptability across the guard was one of her strengths.
"Cassidy is coming off a solid NBL1 season, she has phenomenal work ethic, she's an excellent on-ball defender and has the ability to play multiple guard positions." he said.
Also announced on the roster is forward Sophia Locandro who has just returned from the United States where she played college basketball with UC Irvine.
"I'm super excited to be a part of the Spirit team and for the opportunity to play in the WNBL," Locanrdo said.
"We've got a really strong team and I'm grateful to be able to play alongside and learn from great players.
"I'm looking to bring lots of intensity, especially on the defensive end and use my athleticism to help my teammates in any way that I can."
