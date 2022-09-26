'Severe impact' Sedgwick crash hospitalises one

1.45PM: A 42 year old driver was able to leave their utility even after it smashed into a tree with what police have described as "severe impact".
Paramedics have taken the Faraday-based driver to Bendigo Hospital by road, the Bendigo Highway Patrol's Mick McCrann said.
"At this point we think injuries are not too serious," he said.
"They are not life-threatening."
Photos from the scene show a badly damaged vehicle that has hit a tree.
Police say other motorists came across the crash this afternoon.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues.
Traffic detours are likely for up to an hour, Sergeant McCrann said.
Multiple emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 12.30pm.
EARLIER: A vehicle has crashed in Sedgwick and emergency crews are arriving on scene.
It is understood to have struck a tree near the intersection of Sutton Grange Road and Axe Creek Road.
No-one is believed trapped in the vehicle at this stage.
Paramedics, firefighters and police have been called to the scene.
More to come.
