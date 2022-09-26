Lakey, Stewart win Gisborne best and fairest awards

Midfielder Flynn Lakey and star defender Maddie Stewart were crowned Gisborne's premier footballer and netballer respectively at the club's presentation night.
Lakey won the senior football best and fairest award in a premiership season.
In his first full year of senior footy, the inside midfielder polled 118 votes to edge out ruckman Braidon Blake by seven votes.
Defender Liam Spear capped a career-best season by finishing third on 94 votes.
Lakey averaged 28 possessions, seven clearances and seven tackles per game and his consistency was a feature of his play.
He had at least 24 possessions in every game between rounds nine and 18.
The highlight of his season was a remarkable 50-possession game against Kangaroo Flat in round 16.
32 of Lakey's 50 disposals were contested and he had 15 clearances and 208 ranking points.
He polled 14 votes in the Michselsen Medal to finish equal fourth - five votes behind winner Jake Moorhead.
It was no surprise to see Stewart add another best and fairest award to her brilliant career at Gardiner Reserve.
Stewart won the Betty Thompson Medal as the BFNL's premier player in 2022 and she backed that up with a resounding win in the Gisborne best and fairest.
Stewart polled 76 votes - double the total of her nearest rival Kirby Elliot.
Goal shooter Rylee Connell was third on 30 votes.
In A-reserve netball, Eloise Rodda won the best and fairest ahead of Charlotte Crook.
Bridget Salter claimed B-grade honours in front of Jemma Denman, while Hannah Weier edged out Alicia Ward in the B-reserve best and fairest.
Premiers in 17-and-under netball, Gisborne's best and fairest was won by Emily McDonald in front of league medalist Tori Skrijel.
In reserves football, Jacob Murphy added the club best and fairest award to the Alan McDonald Medal he won in the BFNL.
Murphy finished in front of Adam Brancatisano.
Gisborne's under-18 premiership team was honoured on the night.
Cameron Freake won the club best and fairest ahead of James Fox.
