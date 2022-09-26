Bendigo Advertiser
Lakey, Stewart win Gisborne best and fairest awards

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 26 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:00am
Flynn Lakey and Maddie Stewart had sensational seasons for Gisborne in the BFNL.

Midfielder Flynn Lakey and star defender Maddie Stewart were crowned Gisborne's premier footballer and netballer respectively at the club's presentation night.

