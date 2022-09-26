Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Watch

Antonowicz quits South Bendigo to play with White Hills in HDFNL

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:03am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaiden Antonowicz has left South Bendigo to play with White Hills. Picture by Noni Hyett

Kaiden Antonowicz's decision to leave South Bendigo and sign with HDFNL club White Hills has left Bloods' coach Nathan Horbury "gutted".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.