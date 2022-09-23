Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Aust prepares for 'protracted' Ukraine war

By Dominic Giannini
Updated September 23 2022 - 1:04am, first published 12:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence Minister Richard Marles has branded Vladimir Putin's nuclear weapon threats as appalling. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Defence Minister Richard Marles is preparing for a protracted conflict in Ukraine as Russian president Vladimir Putin warns of nuclear retaliation if his country's borders are impinged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.