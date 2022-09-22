Hosking, Turner earn Sandhurst best and fairest awards

Ruckman Hamish Hosking and defender Ruby Turner were the big winners at Sandhurst Football Netball Club's best and fairest awards on Wednesday night.
Hosking won the senior football best and fairest award - the Sandy McPherson/Leo Hartney Memorial Award - after a brilliant first season with the Dragons.
The big man was the premier ruckman in the competition and played a major role in Sandhurst qualifying for the BFNL finals.
Midfielder/half-back Noah Walsh was runner-up despite missing several games because of injury.
James Coghlan won the Greene Family Award for most consistent, Isaac Ruff was named most courageous and Lee Coghlan earned the coaches award.
Lachie Hood was given the best first year player gong and Cobi Maxted won the goalkicking award with 59 majors for the season.
Best and fairest in a premiership season is a huge achievement and gun defender Turner was a worthy winner for the Dragons' A-grade netball premiership team.
Turner edged out centre Meg Williams, who previously won the award in a premiership season in 2018.
The A-grade most valuable player award went to star goal shooter Rebecca Smith.
The A-reserve netball best and fairest and most valuable player awards went to Kelsey Ralph.
Holly Lockhart and Gabriella Greene tied for second in the best and fairest.
League best and fairest winner Briona Giddings added the B-grade netball club best and fairest award to a season that also included a premiership medal.
Giddings won the best and fairest ahead of most valuable player award winner Tahlia Isaac.
Like Giddings, Isabelle Whiteley completed the league-club best and fairest double in B-reserve.
Whiteley also won the most valuable player award, while Ruby Walsh was runner-up in the best and fairest.
Polly Robertson won the best and fairest and most valuable player awards in 17-and-under netball. Eliza Oxley was runner-up in the best and fairest.
In reserves football, Billy Robertson won the best and fairest ahead of Darcy Mills.
Most consistent went to Matt Wilkinson, Jordan Quirk won most courageous and Jasper Stewart's 51 goals earned the goalkicking award.
Luke Salvador won the under-18 football best and fairest award ahead of Archer Day-Wicks.
The Jackson Davie Award for most courageous was presented to Ollie Morris.
Dayten Uerata was named most consistent and he won the goalkicking with 52 goals.
