Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan has responded to opposition leader Matthew Guy's promise to fund part of the Bendigo Art Gallery.
Mr Guy announced a pledge of $15.5 million for the gallery upgrade if he wins the state election in November.
In response, Ms Allan accused Mr Guy of only taking an interest in Bendigo at election time.
"For years the Liberals and Nationals have only taken an interest in Bendigo when they come looking for votes at election time," she said.
"Just last week they were reminding Bendigo that they were opposed to the new Gov Hub - a project that is supporting jobs and better service delivery for our community."
READ MORE
Ms Allan said the current Labor Government is delivering a number of projects to Bendigo
"The Andrews government is delivering right now in Bendigo - new Law Courts, the Gov Hub, building and upgrading new schools and we have just opened three new train stations for Raywood, Goornong and Huntly," she said.
"Only Labor will keep on delivering for Bendigo and we will have more to say about how we will keep on supporting jobs and the local community"
The state opposition has weighed into the Bendigo Art Gallery funding impasse with a pledge to support the project should it win the November state election.
Liberal leader Matthew Guy said a Liberals-Nationals government will provide $15.5 million towards the redevelopment and expansion of the gallery if they win the state election in November.
The coalition pledge is the first stated commitment at the state or federal level for a project expected to cost $48 million - $20 million more than the City of Greater Bendigo estimated in 2021.
Read more:
Initially, council committed $3 million alongside the Bendigo Art Gallery board investing $2.5 million and philanthropic donations worth $1.5 million.
Up to $31 million will be sought for the project from state and federal governments with increases of council contributions and philanthropic donations also needed.
When the project is funded and breaks ground, the development will take two years to complete with the gallery closing during the works.
Mr Guy said Bendigo Art Gallery's reputation for hosting large-scale international blockbuster exhibitions which provided a major boost to tourism, hospitality and accommodation sectors made the city a significant drawcard.
The gallery has averaged 150,000 visitors a year for the past decade with numbers increasing beyond 200,000 when major international exhibitions such as Elvis: Direct from Graceland are on show.
"Delivering world-class facilities at Bendigo Art Gallery will ensure this destination will attract visitors and support locals for generations to come," Mr Guy said.
"Victoria is already the cultural capital of Australia but a Liberals and Nationals government is committed to doing even more to cement our reputation."
Liberal candidate for Bendigo East Darin Schade said the gallery expansion would boost the local community.
"This expansion is the next step in developing a wonderful arts and cultural precinct here in Bendigo," he said.
"(I would be) proud to be part of a Liberals and Nationals team who delivers it."
Expansion of the gallery will see the entire site redeveloped with a multi-storey building with a second-level blockbuster exhibition space and an expanded Traditional Owner Place of Keeping.
A learning centre for regional students and families will also be developed.
Opposition arts and creative industries spokesman David Davis said the upgrade would cement Bendigo Art Gallery as an important cultural hub.
"Bendigo Art Gallery is one of Australia's leading and oldest regional art galleries and is now overdue for a redevelopment," he said.
"Darin Schade has done a terrific job of listening to the Bendigo community and advocating on their behalf to help see this commitment become a reality."
Potential funding for the gallery has become caught up in a federal government review of the Building Better Regions program by the Albanese government, which is also looking at ways to save money ahead of the upcoming federal budget.
Bendigo council has previously lodged a bid for $10 million from the fund.
Planning permits for the development have been lodged with council's planning department to allow the project to reach an investment-ready stage.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.