Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo unemployment level breaks record low as Victoria thrives

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 22 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unemployment is down to record low levels in Victoria, with Bendigo among top performers. Picture by Pixabay

Unemployment across regional Victoria has dropped to a record low as the state leads the country, and Bendigo is among the top performers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.