THE City of Greater Bendigo has revealed a new logo and branding as preparations begin for the highly anticipated and adored annual Easter Festival.
The council announced planning was underway for the 2023 Bendigo Easter Festival, with an aim to build on the success of the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair earlier this year which attracted 80,000 people.
Bendigo councillor Rod Fyffe said the new logo and branding, developed by their internal communications unit, captures the spirit of a modern community festival and its reputation as a fun and welcoming event proudly steeped in history and tradition.
"With reference to the Imperial Dragon Dai Gum Loong as the world's longest dragon of its kind, the new logo incorporates the dragon's long body which is seen cleverly wrapped around the design," the councillor said.
"It is complemented by a vibrant and enhanced colour palette inspired by Dai Gum Loong.
"The festival's wonderful community spirit is also represented in the design with the legs of volunteers featured carrying a dragon on parade while the O in Bendigo is subtly shaped like an Easter Egg."
The Easter Festival is a display of the city's living history and features parades, and features family friendly activities, the Easter egg hunt, live music, markets, carnival rides and traditional cultural performances showcasing Bendigo's unique Chinese heritage.
The Easter Festival will take place from Good Friday, April 7 to Easter Monday, April 10 next year and the community should be aware that all the traditional Chinese cultural events, parades, carnival, entertainment and music will be held over the first three days from Good Friday to Easter Sunday.
"It should be noted that only smaller community-organised events featured in the program will be held on Easter Monday," Cr Fyffe said.
"This means the Torchlight Procession will be on Saturday April 8 and the Gala Parade will take place on Sunday April 9 when Dai Gum Loong will embark on his first solo parade, weaving through the city centre. The traditional Rotary Club market will be held on Good Friday and on Easter Sunday.
A program for the 2023 Easter Festival will be launched in February 2023 to help people plan ahead.
"As we prepare for next year's event, this is also an ideal opportunity for local businesses to consider getting involved as festival sponsors. Sponsorship packages can be tailored to suit the needs of individual businesses," Cr Fyffe said.
For more information visit this website, for business sponsorship inquires email bendigoeasterfestival@bendigo.vic.gov.au.
