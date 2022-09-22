Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

A $5800 grant approved for Emu Creek Men's Shed

DC
By David Chapman
Updated September 22 2022 - 7:00am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Allan

Emu Creek Men's Shed will receive $5846 as part of the state government's $1 million investment in Men's Sheds across Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.