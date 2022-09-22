Emu Creek Men's Shed will receive $5846 as part of the state government's $1 million investment in Men's Sheds across Victoria.
Emu Creek Men's Shed will use the funding to install a concrete outdoor area with a cover and undertake landscaping and minor construction activities to increase the effective working area of the shed.
Men's Sheds are set up to improve the health and wellbeing of men.
Announced during Men's Shed Week, the latest round of grants will support men's sheds to provide a welcoming place where men of all ages can connect, socialise, learn new skills and work on common building projects together.
Labor Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan MP said men's sheds groups create practical and engaging spaces which support local communities in many ways.
This includes running first-aid courses, building picnic tables for local schools and making toys for local childcare groups.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all Victorians in different ways and these grants will give local communities an opportunity to establish a Men's Shed or undertake refurbishments to create safe, productive and accessible meeting places," Ms Allan said.
"This grant gives Emu Creek Men's Shed an opportunity to undertake refurbishments that will ensure it is fit for purpose, so a safe, productive and accessible meeting place is available in our local community."
There are more than 360 communities with Men's Sheds throughout Victoria.
