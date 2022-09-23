Ray White's Bendigo office has been rewarded for an outstanding year in the industry, picking up several accolades at the company's Victorian annual awards night.
Managing director Rory Somerville and sales director Brenton Mason received the Ray White Victoria CEO's Outstanding Business Achievement Award for Leadership and Growth for the Bendigo office.
Mr Mason was also presented with the Loan Market/Ray White Partnership Award.
The Bendigo team was fourth in Victoria for settled sales and also collected the Alan White Elite Property Management Department award.
The Alan White Elite Property Management Businesses list is the Ray White Group's prestigious ranking that recognises property management teams that reach 850 properties under management or gross $1.8 million in revenue.
To qualify for the list, business leaders need to reach either $5 million in settled commission along with 200 or more sales or $3 million in settled commission with 300 plus sales.
Bendigo trio Darcy Quinn, Toby Gray and Matthew Connolly were named Victorian elite sales agents, and were ranked in the top 11 per cent of agents nationally.
Mr Somerville and Mr Gray were given Office Marketing Excellence recognition for the Webb and Co Apartments development in the Bendigo CBD.
Mr Somerville said being named among the best performing agencies in the Ray White Group was a huge honour.
"It's also amazing the support we receive from our local community now selling one in 10 Bendigo homes and being ranked the number one sales office in the Greater Bendigo Region," he said.
"I am so thrilled. Our team and I have worked extraordinarily hard and it is so wonderful to be recognised as one of the best regional performers not only in the state, but within the whole group.
"This award not only recognises the success of the past year, it is also great motivation to work even harder in the coming year."
Ray White Group managing director Dan White said the rankings illustrated the energy within the group.
"It fills me with immense pride every year when our state awards are announced and our people are recognised - to see so many individuals performing so well within the group can be put down to hard work and dedication," Mr White said.
"So many of our members are achieving and exceeding personal bests. Some exciting results for our group overall."
