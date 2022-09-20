WATER levels might rise higher on the Avoca River from Tuesday evening amid warnings of rain in parts of the region.
Minor flooding will continue into Wednesday morning at Charlton but is not expected to develop at Quambatook, the Bureau of Meteorology said.
Meanwhile, moderate flooding continues along the Loddon River downstream of the Laanecoorie Reservoir.
Water levels peaked at 3.22 metres on Tuesday morning between the reservoir and Loddon Weir.
Minor flooding has also broken out downstream between Loddon Weir and Kerang, but were falling over Tuesday.
Water levels remain high upstream of Laanecoorie but have not broken river banks this morning.
They could rise over coming day as water wends its way downstream, Goulburn-Murray Water's water resource manager Mark Bailey said
"Laanecoorie Reservoir is currently spilling, and water flows usually take about two to three days to travel from Laanecoorie Reservoir to Loddon Weir," he said.
What you should do:
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
Impacts in your area:
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
The next update is expected by 4pm or if the situation changes.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.