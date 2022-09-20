After a decade in the sport of balloon football, a local star has bowed out with a grand final win and an individual honour.
Jye Yates and his teammates at the top-of-the-ladder Bulldogs continued their fine form from the season with a 91-41 win against the Saints, despite a terrific effort from the underdogs, in the year's culmination on Friday.
Yates announced his retirement from the BFL after 10 seasons, also taking home the award for most valuable grand final player and the 2022 best and fairest.
The 2022 season included eight teams with five players per side.
Organisers said carers, volunteers and supporters for each team came from across the range of Bendigo disability services to play during the year in a fantastic effort after players missed out on the 2020-2021 seasons.
Senior VCAL students from Catherine McAuley College volunteered across the season with pushing, field umpiring, boundary and goals, and scoring for each of the games and helped run the presentation ceremony.
After the game the event moved to the Bendigo Stadium bistro where players, carers, volunteers and students all enjoyed a shared meal while watching a slideshow of the season alongside Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
