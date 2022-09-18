Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Watch

Gisborne coach Rob Waters the mastermind behind Gisborne's premiership glory

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 18 2022 - 1:03am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne coach Rob Waters embraces Jack Scanlon after the Bulldogs won the BFNL grand final. Picture by Darren Howe

As Gisborne players trudged off the QEO after the BFNL second semi-final loss to Strathfieldsaye, Bulldogs' coach Rob Waters could see his side's premiership dream sliding away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.